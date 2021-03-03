MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,569. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

