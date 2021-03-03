MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of MSCI worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.95. 4,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,569. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.27 and its 200-day moving average is $393.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

