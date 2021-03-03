MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.81 ($211.54).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €207.00 ($243.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €200.37 and its 200-day moving average is €181.46. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

