MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of MPLN opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Glenn R. August acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F acquired 1,597,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321,682.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,812,045 shares of company stock worth $14,886,679.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

