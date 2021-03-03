Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.46. 3,778,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,737,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

