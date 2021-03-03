Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 2,632,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,247,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

