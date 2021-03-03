MVL Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $80.02 million and $28.45 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,126,857 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars.

