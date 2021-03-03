Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Down 5.8%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 580,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,019,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

