Namecoin Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $156,329.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,302.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.43 or 0.01039016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00368780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000858 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

