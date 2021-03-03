Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 29,108,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,809,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.