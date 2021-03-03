Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 29,108,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,809,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

