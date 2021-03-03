Nano Price Tops $5.48 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $729.80 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00010620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,570.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.85 or 0.03137157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00375076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.01034566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00432353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00369443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

