NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.23 and last traded at $68.88. 772,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 654,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.