Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.68

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 4098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

