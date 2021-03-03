Nasdacoin Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $80,173.17 and $83,232.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,823,606 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

