Nash Exchange Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $328,931.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00489505 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

