Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.54). Natera posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

