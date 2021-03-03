Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.82 and last traded at $108.70. 961,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 851,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

