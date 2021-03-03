National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NGG opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

