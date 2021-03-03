National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.04% of National Instruments worth $60,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.