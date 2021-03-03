National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 206,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NATI opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

