National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.16% of National Vision worth $262,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

