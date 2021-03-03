National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. National Vision updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.91 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 37,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.30, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

