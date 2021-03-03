National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.55, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.