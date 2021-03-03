National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.
Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 64,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
