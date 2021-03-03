National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 64,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

