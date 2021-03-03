Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NATR opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.