Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 5.6%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.28. 2,051,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,243,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nautilus by 963.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

