Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 90,215 shares traded.

NNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

