NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.18

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 5329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

