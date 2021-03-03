Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.57 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 333,954 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.57. The company has a market cap of £16.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

