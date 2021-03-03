NEAR Protocol Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00008818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $74.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,192,025 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.