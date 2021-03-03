Needham & Company LLC Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,391. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

