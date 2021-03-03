Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Trading Down 11%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22. 563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

