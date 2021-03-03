Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 25,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

