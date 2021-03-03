Neo Price Hits $39.73 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $39.73 or 0.00077935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $878.47 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00479057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00483945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00179405 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

