NeoGames (NGMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

