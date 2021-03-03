NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,815. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

