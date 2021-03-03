NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.43. Approximately 907,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,034,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,719.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,334. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

