NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

