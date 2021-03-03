Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.50. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2,517,391 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

