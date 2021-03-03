Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Trading Down 10.5%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 6,003,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,921,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

