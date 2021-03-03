Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 4,755,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,649,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

