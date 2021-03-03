Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.86 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $275.06 million and $21.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,931.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.70 or 0.03160492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00374070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.60 or 0.01049629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00437264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.00375048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00243336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,148,455,511 coins and its circulating supply is 24,139,150,187 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

