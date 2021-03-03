Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NETE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 12,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,462. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Get Net Element alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.