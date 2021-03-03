NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.