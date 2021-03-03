Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.34

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.34 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 63,455 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market capitalization of £99.75 million and a PE ratio of 56.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.34.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

