Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the January 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 38,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,947. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

