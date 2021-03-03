Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,699 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

