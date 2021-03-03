NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

