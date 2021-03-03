Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Hits $167.78 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $167.78 million and $1.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 168,159,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,159,107 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

