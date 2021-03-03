New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of CVB Financial worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

